INV Metals Reports 2017 Results

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) announces that it recorded a total loss from continuing operations of $4,758,001 or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with a total loss from continuing operations of $2,315,168 or $0.04 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company’s unaudited cash balance as at March 23, 2018 was approximately $17 million. For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina.

