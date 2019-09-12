Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Inventus Finds Multiple New Gold-Copper Showings on Its Sudbury 2.0 Property Inventus Finds Multiple New Gold-Copper Showings on Its Sudbury 2.0 Property CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSurvey: Canadian Adults Say Childhood Obesity, Bullying, School Violence and Internet Safety Top the List of Health Issues Facing Youth in CanadaGolden Valley Mines Corporate and Exploration UpdateFancamp Announces Gold Placer Discovery Option; Promising Geochem Results from Bedrock Source Area, New Brunswick