Inventus Mining Completes First Tranche of Financing

Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units”) at $0.15 per Unit for the overall gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into a Common Share at $0.25 for two years. Under the First Tranche, the Company sold 3,330,000 Units for gross proceeds of $499,500. The Company expects to close a subsequent tranche in the coming weeks.

The Offering of the Units is subject to the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Pardo Project and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, Pollitt & Co. Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management will be paid a commission of $19,170 and will receive 127,800 finders’ warrants with each finders’ warrant exercisable into a Unit at $0.15 per Unit for a period of one year.

Related Party Transaction and Early Warning Report

As part of the First Tranche, Evanachan Limited, a company owned and controlled by Robert McEwen has acquired 1,200,000 Units for gross proceeds of $180,000. Immediately prior to the closing of the First Tranche, Mr. McEwen beneficially owned 21,835,833 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company (or approximately 22.8% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis) and, accordingly, is an “insider” of the Company. The acquisition of 1,200,000 Units by Evanachan Limited in connection with the Offering will be considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the Company not being listed on a specified stock exchange, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ and certain overseas exchanges. The Company is also relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by Evanachan Limited does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Following the acquisition of Units pursuant to the First Tranche, Mr. McEwen beneficially owns 23,035,833 Common Shares and 4,533,333 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company (or approximately 24.7% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis). The Units were acquired by Mr. McEwen for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, he may from time to time in the future increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Mr. McEwen is 150 King St. West, Suite 2800, Toronto, ON M5H 1J9. In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of Units by Robert McEwen will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 106,971,069 common shares outstanding (117,265,235 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.