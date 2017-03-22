Investing in the Fintech Revolution: How Glance Technologies is innovating mobile payments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Have you felt it? The financial services industry is undergoing a major transformation. A new breed of tech start-ups has moved into financial services, disrupting how things are done from the inside out. And they are succeeding! You are likely using a financial mobile app already. Fintech companies are like the junior mining companies of financial services. Buying technology stocks in financial services is good diversification from mining stocks.

From mobile payment apps like Google Wallet and Apple Pay to robo-advisors like Betterment and Wealthfront gaining market share, the impetus to invest in Fintech can no longer be ignored.

An increasingly cashless society demonstrates that customers demand simple, faster mobile financial services. Disruptive fund payment and transfer companies like PayPal, Square Inc. and PayByPhone gave customers what they want by removing inefficiencies in payment processing. PayPal created online payment. Square enabled credit card transactions on mobile devices. PayByPhone empowered drivers to pay for parking anywhere with their smartphone. PayByPhone is a Canadian success story. It was a fintech startup based in Vancouver that was recently acquired by Volkswagen Financial Services. Investors of these successful disruptive fund payment companies have been generously rewarded.

Now, the creator of PayByPhone parking app has set his eyes on the restaurant industry, creating the Glance Pay Mobile Payment App under Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) to revolutionize a C$650 Billion restaurant bill payment industry. Glance Pay allows diners to pay their restaurant bill in seconds using their mobile phone while automatically receiving exclusive restaurant rewards. Gone are the days of waiting for the server to bring around the card machine. Restaurant owners benefit from automatic bill collection, built-in loyalty programs, turn-key in-app marketing and valuable customer experience feedback.

Mobile devices have joined cash, debit card and credit cards as one of the four payment pillars. Large financial companies, like VISA and PayPal, have clearly seen the light in mobile payment and are continuously making acquisitions of innovative mobile payment technology companies. Glance Technologies is right there along the innovation curve.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device and that combines in app messaging with social media marketing. Glance Pay revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance is building a valuable network of restaurants and consumers, and offers targeted in app marketing, customer feedback, in restaurant messaging, custom rewards programs, search engine optimization and social media promotions and management for restaurants. For more information about Glance, please go to Glance Technologies website.

