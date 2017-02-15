Investorideas.com Listed on The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Directory of Service Providers

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 15, 2017) – Investorideas.com http://www.investorideas.com/, a global news source and investor resource covering actively traded sectors including resource, tech, biotech and cannabis announces it has been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, directory of service providers for listed companies.

All of the companies featured have service offerings that can create value for public companies.

CSE Services for Listed Companies:

http://thecse.com/en/services/services-for-listed-companies

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. http://thecse.com/

About Investorideas.com – News that Inspires Big Ideas

www.investorideas.com

Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors.

Sectors we cover include tech, bitcoin and blockchain, biotech, mining, energy, renewable energy, water stocks, marijuana and hemp stocks, food and beverage (including organic and LOHAS, wine), defense and security (including biometrics), Latin America, sports, entertainment, luxury brands and gaming.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

