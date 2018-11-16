Inviting Canadians to Build community. Act for peace. YMCA Peace Week November 17 to 24

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From November 17 to 24, YMCA Peace Week celebrates the presence of peace in our communities, and reflects on the peace-building work that happens all year both inside and outside the YMCA.

YMCA Peace Week offers activities that help children, youth and adults explore peace from personal, community and global perspectives. Collectively, YMCAs in Canada ask people to: Build community. Act for peace.

More than the absence of violence and conflict, peace is the ongoing work of building and maintaining conditions of fairness, inclusion, empathy, security, and respect for diversity. Peace-building is core to the YMCA’s commitment to strengthening the foundation of healthy communities.

“The YMCA works every day to build a culture of peace. By sharing this message we are able to inspire others to become engaged in peaceful actions,” says Brenda Flaherty, Chair, YMCA Canada Board of Directors.

“Everyone can play a part in creating peaceful communities where people feel like they belong. Peaceful actions can be small, everyday gestures but they have a big impact on those around us,” says Peter Dinsdale, President and CEO, YMCA Canada.

YMCAs across the country hold a variety of events and celebrations so check your local YMCA location for more information about how to get involved: ymca.ca/peaceweek

For more information please contact:

Angela de Burger

Manager, External Communications and Marketing

YMCA Canada

Email: angela.deburger@ymca.ca

Phone: 905-510-8431

About YMCA Canada

The YMCA is a powerful association of people joined together by a shared passion to foster a sense of belonging for all. In an age of complex social challenges, the YMCA is steadfastly dedicated to building healthy communities by inviting and encouraging Canadians to join in, to give back, and to gain the connections, skills, and confidence they need to thrive.

YMCA Canada is a charity and the national office of the Canadian YMCA Federation providing support to 46 YMCA Member Associations. For more than a century we’ve been at the heart of communities across the country, serving evolving needs and providing vital community services.

For more information please visit ymca.ca