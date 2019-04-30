Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | IONIC Launches Lucid Green Revolutionary Technology Platform to Enhance Ionic Certified Clean Program IONIC Launches Lucid Green Revolutionary Technology Platform to Enhance Ionic Certified Clean Program CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMedia Advisory: Rally to protect health care from Ford’s cuts, privatization and massive restructuring plans Amex Expands Eastern Gold Zone to Depth and Along Strike at PerronMacDonald Mines Purchases Scadding Mine near Sudbury, Ontario