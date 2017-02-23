IoT Summit Announces 2017 Program
SANTA CLARA, CA–(Marketwired – February 23, 2017) – IoT Summit today announced its 2017 program consisting of talks by experts covering key areas related to the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, market, design, service, and applications.
The 6th IoT Summit is the premier forum to present, highlight and discuss the latest products, applications, development, and business opportunities in IoT. The market for IoT, sensors, wearables, cloud, and related technologies is expanding at a phenomenal rate. The conference brings together researchers, developers, and practitioners from diverse fields including scientists and engineers, research institutes, and industry.
IoT Summit convenes Thursday March 16th, through Friday March 17th, 2017 at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. To learn more and register, please visit www.IoT-Summit.org.
*Presentation:
Stanley Chum, CNTD (KEYNOTE)
Uniform Classification and Identity of Things, and Ubiquitous Data Rapid Access in IOT Cyberspace
Timothy Saxe, QuickLogic (KEYNOTE)
Solving the SoC Design Dilemma for IoT Applications with Embedded FPGA
Bruce Duysen , Keysight Technologies (KEYNOTE)
TBA
Reiner Kappenberger, HPE Security-Data Security
IoT Driving the Need for More Secure Big Data Analytics
Rod Schultz, Rubicon Labs
Scalable Secure Identity for IoT
Sanjay Khatri, Cisco Jasper
Beyond Smart Fridges: IoT Innovation in Home Automation
Oliver Cockcroft, Ayla Networks
Using sensor data to learn from and control the smart home
Haomiao Huang, Kuna Systems
How the smart home will push IoT forward
Erik Perotti, Plantronics
A Dev Guide: Connectivity and Wearables
Allen Henley, LitePoint
Challenges and Solutions for Testing Bluetooth Low Energy IoT Devices
Sanil Pillai, Infostretch
Fact Checking the IoT
Michael Beamer, goTransverse
Success in IoT: Turning your IoT service into a profit
Jen Millard, Plexure
Reaching Customers in Real-Time
Joseph Bradley, Uptake
A New Model for the Industrial Internet of Things
Randall Frantz, Esri
Delivering Connected World Benefits: Why Location is the missing link in the IoT Ecosystem
John Gardner, Nokia Growth Partners
Shifting from Reactive to Predictive Care
Ravi Srivatsav, NTT Innovation Institute
IoT and Healthcare – Designing a New System to Predict Adverse Reactions
Frank Harder, Atonomics
IoT in Healthcare – possibilities and challenges, case study TRACE
Katie McMahon, SoundHound
The Evolution and Future of Voice Technology
Sandeep Pandya, Netradyne
Intelligent, Industrial IoT
Don Barnetson, Lunera Lighting
IoT Building Intelligence with Rich Data and Big Pipes
Arthur Lozinski, Oomnitza
What to Expect in Next Generation IT
Tallis Blalack, Arch Systems
Intelligence at the Edge: Empowering a Next Generation of IoT Developers
Alan Messer, InnovationShift
IoT Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive
Rich Goldman, Global Technology University
The Challenges that Lie at the Heart of IoT
Sandeep Aujla, Multilevel Leadership Consulting
Change Management considerations for IoT Implementation
For information and registration see http://www.IoT-Summit.org
*Please note the list of speakers and program is subject to minor changes.
Panel Discussion:
Business and Career Opportunities in Internet of Things
Rozalia Beica – Dow Electronic (Chair and Moderator)
Renil Paramel – Gartner
Other Panelists to be announced soon.
IoT Workshops:
IoT enabled Smart City
IoT Based Assisted Living
Shivakumar Mathapathi – Dew Mobility
Co-Located Events
About IoT Summit
IoT Summit is produced and sponsored by the International Society for Quality Electronic Design. Financial sponsorship has been by Keysight Technologies, QuickLogic, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Synopsys, Innovotek, and Silicon Valley Polytechnic Institute.
Sponsorship & Exhibit
A limited number of sponsored panelist and exhibit tables are available. See http://www.iot-summit.org/English/For_Sponsors/Exhibitor_Opportunities.html
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131223/Images/IoT-Summit_banner_2to1-46c8ccab99c08ee992273a18b66e64b9.gif
