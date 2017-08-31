Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Ireland-France Subsea Cable Announces Fergus Innes as Managing Director Ireland-France Subsea Cable Announces Fergus Innes as Managing Director Ireland-France Subsea Cable Announces Fergus Innes as Managing Director RecommendedFraser Institute News Release: Ontario’s labour market ranks among worst in North America; trails Michigan in job-creationFraser Institute News Release: Alberta’s job creation in bottom half across North America; trails Saskatchewan and TexasRandgold Resources: Total Voting Rights