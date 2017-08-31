Ireland-France Subsea Cable Announces Fergus Innes as Managing Director

CORK, IRELAND–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Ireland-France Subsea Cable Limited (“IFSC”) has appointed veteran telecommunications executive Fergus Innes as Managing Director effective September 1, 2017. Mr. Innes will have responsibility for business development activities on the IFC-1 cable system which is scheduled to come into service during the second quarter of 2019.

“We are excited to recruit a talented individual with such directly-relevant experience,” states Mike Cunningham, Chairman of Ireland-France Subsea Cable. “Fergus was an integral member of the Hibernia Networks leadership team. He was instrumental in establishing the Hibernia brand in Europe and leading the revenue generation efforts for Hibernia’s submarine assets until its sale to GTT earlier this year.”

During his eight years with Hibernia Networks, Mr. Innes served in positions of increasing responsibility culminating as Vice President, Europe Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Hibernia Networks, Mr. Innes spent eight years with COLT Telecom, including four years as Sales Director in Ireland. He has also held senior positions at Cable & Wireless, Telia Sonera and IT&T Communications. Mr. Innes holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Systems and a Diploma in Business Studies from the University of Hull.

“Over the years, I have come to know and respect the team behind the Ireland-France project and I am now delighted to join them in this crucial period to bring this integral network to completion,” states Innes. “It is readily apparent to me that there is pent-up customer demand for high capacity, geographically diverse bandwidth solutions which directly connect Ireland’s data centres to continental Europe and points beyond.”

The IFC-1 cable is being financed in partnership with Tiger Infrastructure Partners and will consist of a six-fibre pair repeatered cable between Ireland and France with a theoretical capacity of in excess of 280 terabits. Marine surveys will be undertaken in early 2018.

About Ireland-France Subsea Cable:

IFSC was founded in Cork, Ireland in early 2015 as a platform to develop a submarine fibre optic cable system between Ireland and France. IFSC was created by veteran telecom entrepreneurs Douglas Cunningham and Mike Cunningham. The team has decades of experience in the telecom and finance industries and has previously developed other submarine cable systems such as Arctic Fibre (now part of Quintillion Subsea) and Antilles Crossing. www.ifc-1.com.