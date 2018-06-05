Iron Bridge Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Iron Bridge Resources Inc. (TSX:IBR) (“Iron Bridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2018. A total of 52,745,522 common shares, representing approximately 34.07% of Iron Bridge’s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in-person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Iron Bridge for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marshall G. Abbott 36,572,838 96.89 1,173,089 3.11 Dean J.W. Bernhard 36,667,700 97.14 1,078,227 2.86 Robert F. Colcleugh 27,347,343 72.45 10,398,584 27.55 Jay P. McWilliams 36,613,748 97.00 1,132,179 3.00 Steven D. Oldham 36,583,348 96.92 1,162,579 3.08 Joshua D. Young 31,674,368 83.91 6,071,559 16.09

In addition, the resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Iron Bridge was approved by our shareholders. Detailed voting results will be posted under Iron Bridge’s profile at www.sedar.com.

