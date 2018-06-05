Iron Bridge Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Iron Bridge Resources Inc. (TSX:IBR) (“Iron Bridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2018. A total of 52,745,522 common shares, representing approximately 34.07% of Iron Bridge’s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in-person or by proxy at the meeting.
The following nominees were elected as directors of Iron Bridge for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Marshall G. Abbott
|36,572,838
|96.89
|1,173,089
|3.11
|Dean J.W. Bernhard
|36,667,700
|97.14
|1,078,227
|2.86
|Robert F. Colcleugh
|27,347,343
|72.45
|10,398,584
|27.55
|Jay P. McWilliams
|36,613,748
|97.00
|1,132,179
|3.00
|Steven D. Oldham
|36,583,348
|96.92
|1,162,579
|3.08
|Joshua D. Young
|31,674,368
|83.91
|6,071,559
|16.09
In addition, the resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Iron Bridge was approved by our shareholders. Detailed voting results will be posted under Iron Bridge’s profile at www.sedar.com.
For more information, please contact:
|IRON BRIDGE RESOURCES INC.
|Rob Colcleugh
|Dean Bernhard
|Chief Executive Officer
|Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|(403) 930-6333
|(403) 930-6304
|rcolcleugh@ironbridgeres.com
|dbernhard@ironbridgeres.com
|Suite 1200, 500 – 4th Avenue SW
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|T2P 2V6