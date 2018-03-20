Iron Bridge Resources Reports Year-End Reserves and Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iron Bridge Resources Inc. (“Iron Bridge”, “IBR” or the “Company”) (TSX:IBR) today is pleased to report its year-end 2017 oil and gas reserves and fourth quarter 2017 financial results and provide an operations update.

Year-End Reserves Information

The following provides information on IBR’s crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves as of December 31, 2017, as evaluated by the Company’s independent qualified reserves evaluators, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”). The evaluation of IBR’s reserves was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures prescribed in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. Unless stated otherwise, all reserves referred to in this news release are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests). Additional reserves information as required under NI 51-101 is included in the Company’s Annual Information Form with respect to the year ended December 31, 2017, which is being concurrently filed on SEDAR (as defined below).

The reported reserves at December 31, 2017 exclude reserves that were disposed of in connection with the strategic disposition of the Company’s Waskahigan, Grizzly, Kaybob, Gilby, Pine Creek fields, and other minor Alberta properties (the “Disposition Assets”), which closed on October 17, 2017. Iron Bridge’s year-end 2017 reserves highlights include the following:

Total proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2017 of 26.11 million boe. Elmworth/Gold Creek reserves additions of 21.76 million boe (proved plus probable) essentially replaced the disposed proved plus probable reserves associated with the aforementioned Disposition Assets (22.15 million boe).



Total proved reserves at December 31, 2017 of 11.47 million boe. Significant proved reserve additions at Elmworth/Gold Creek (10.31 million boe), less the divested proved reserves attributable to the Disposition Assets (14.00 million boe) and fiscal 2017 production (1.20 million boe), resulted in lower proved reserves reported at year-end 2017 as compared to 16.36 million boe of proved reserves at December 31, 2016.



Assigned and booked reserves on only 10% (8.5 net sections) of IBR’s year-end 2017 acreage of 53,440 net acres (83.5 net sections) of Montney rights at Elmworth/Gold Creek and Pipestone. At year-end 2017, conservatively a total of only 16 future Montney proved undeveloped horizontal locations and 12 future Montney probable undeveloped horizontal locations were booked. These future development opportunities were booked offsetting or in close proximity to the Company’s previously-drilled wells on the surface lease pad at 2-23-68-3W6. Iron Bridge estimates, based on geological mapping and technical data, that it has in excess of 500 potential drilling locations in the Montney formation across its acreage position.



Drilling locations booked within the Elmworth/Gold Creek Mid-Montney oil window averaged approximately 870 Mboe per well location (33% light oil and NGLs) proved plus probable, which is a 34% increase over the year-end 2016 average location booking of 650 Mboe (proved plus probable), resulting in positive reserve revisions at year-end 2017 at Elmworth/Gold Creek. Refer to the Reserves Reconciliation heading hereafter



Delivered low cost Elmworth/Gold Creek Montney reserves additions in 2017, with finding and development (“ F&D ”) costs of $9.47 per proved plus probable boe, and $12.79 per proved boe, including changes in future development capital (“ FDC ”). Refer to the detailed calculation under the Capital Expenditures Efficiency heading hereafter



”) costs of $9.47 per proved plus probable boe, and $12.79 per proved boe, including changes in future development capital (“ ”). Refer to the detailed calculation under the Capital Expenditures Efficiency heading hereafter Established a net asset value at December 31, 2017 of $1.25 per share (proved plus probable discounted at 10%). Refer to the detailed calculation under the Net Asset Value heading hereafter.

Please refer to below for definitions and advisories.

Corporate Reserves Information

December 31, 2017 Reserves Summary (1) (company gross reserves) Shale Gas Tight Oil NGLs Oil Equivalent (Columns may not add due to rounding) (Bcf) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mboe) (6:1) Proved developed producing 4.827 173.5 116.9 1,094.8 Proved developed non-producing - - - - Proved undeveloped 41.211 2,520.7 989.1 10,378.2 Total Proved 46.037 2,694.2 1,106.0 11,473.0 Probable 59.095 3,372.4 1,418.4 14,640.0 Total Proved plus Probable 105.132 6,066.6 2,524.4 26,113.0 (1) Estimated using McDaniel’s forecast prices and costs as of January 1, 2018.

December 31, 2017 Net Present Value Summary (1) (company gross reserves) (Columns may not add due to rounding) (amounts in $000s) Discount factor: 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Proved developed producing $ 7,830 $ 7,315 $ 6,832 $ 6,401 $ 6,024 Total Proved 84,171 58,191 40,478 28,119 19,294 Probable 192,979 121,341 81,016 57,045 42,060 Total Proved plus Probable $ 277,150 $ 179,532 $ 121,494 $ 85,165 $ 61,353 (1) Net present values reported are before taxes based on McDaniel’s forecast prices and costs as of January 1, 2018. The calculated net present values include a deduction for estimated future well abandonment and reclamation but do not include a provision for bank debt interest and general and administrative expenses. It should not be assumed that the net present value estimates represent the fair market value of the reserves.

A summary of McDaniel’s escalated price forecast assumptions as of January 1, 2018 are as follows:

Edmonton AECO Edmonton Edmonton Edmonton YEAR WTI Light Spot Propane Butane Condensate Exchange Rate Inflation Rate $US/bbl $C/bbl C$/GJ $C/bbl $C/bbl $C/bbl $C/$US % 2018 58.50 70.10 2.13 40.60 51.40 73.10 0.7900 2.0% 2019 58.70 71.30 2.51 38.10 52.20 74.40 0.7900 2.0% 2020 62.40 74.90 2.89 33.20 54.90 78.00 0.8000 2.0% 2021 69.00 80.50 3.22 34.30 59.00 83.70 0.8250 2.0% 2022 73.10 82.80 3.41 32.10 60.70 86.00 0.8500 2.0% 2023 74.50 84.40 3.46 31.00 61.80 87.70 0.8500 2.0% 2024 76.00 86.10 3.56 31.60 63.10 89.50 0.8500 2.0% 2025 77.50 87.80 3.60 32.20 64.30 91.20 0.8500 2.0% 2026 79.10 89.60 3.70 32.90 65.60 93.10 0.8500 2.0% 2027 80.70 91.40 3.75 33.50 67.00 95.00 0.8500 2.0% 2028 82.30 93.20 3.84 34.20 68.30 96.90 0.8500 2.0% 2029 83.90 95.00 3.94 34.90 69.60 98.70 0.8500 2.0% 2030 85.60 97.00 4.03 35.70 71.10 100.80 0.8500 2.0% 2031 87.30 98.90 4.08 36.30 72.50 102.80 0.8500 2.0% 2032 89.10 100.90 4.12 37.00 73.90 104.90 0.8500 2.0%

Net Asset Value

The Company’s net asset value details, as of December 31, 2017, are as follows:

(columns may not add due to rounding) NPV 10% NPV 15% (per share figures based on basic outstanding shares) ($000s) $/share ($000s) $/share Proved plus probable reserves NPV (1,2) $ 121,494 $ 0.78 $ 85,165 $ 0.55 Undeveloped acreage (3) 41,309 0.27 41,309 0.27 Liquidity (4) 30,691 0.20 30,691 0.20 Net Asset Value $ 193,494 $ 1.25 $ 157,164 $ 1.01 (1) Evaluated by McDaniel as at December 31, 2017. Net present values do not represent fair market value of the reserves. (2) Net present values (“NPV”) reported are before taxes based on McDaniel’s forecast prices and costs as of January 1, 2018. The calculated net present values include a deduction for estimated future well abandonment and reclamation but do not include a provision for bank debt interest and general and administrative expenses. It should not be assumed that the net present value estimates represent the fair market value of the reserves. (3) Independently-evaluated undeveloped acreage with no reserves assigned. Reflects an independent third-party estimate of the fair market value of IBR’s undeveloped acreage based on past Crown land sale activity, adjusted for tenure and other considerations. (4) Liquidity reflects working capital surplus plus available-for-sale investment asset at December 31, 2017 (unaudited). (5) Common shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 of 155.36 million.

Capital Expenditures Efficiency

The following provides an overview of IBR’s F&D costs. Generally the calculation of both F&D costs and FD&A costs includes incorporating changes in future development capital (“FDC”) required to bring the proved undeveloped and probable undeveloped reserves on-production. Changes in forecasted FDC occur annually due to capital development activities, acquisition and/or disposition activities, undeveloped reserve revisions and capital cost estimates that reflect the independent reserves evaluators best estimate of what it will cost to bring the proved undeveloped and probable undeveloped reserves on-production.

For fiscal 2017, the Company cannot calculate its corporate FD&A costs, including changes in FDC, as the impact of the divested Disposition Assets and the change in FDC more than offsets IBR’s 2017 exploration and development expenditures. Similarly, disclosure calculation of prior year comparative fiscal 2016 FD&A costs including changes in FDC cannot be calculated as the impact of the Ante Creek property disposition that closed in November 2016 along with the change in FDC more than offsets the Company’s 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures.

The Company, however, has calculated its fiscal 2017 Elmworth/Gold Creek area F&D costs for the reserves added as a result of its exploration and development capital expenditures at Elmworth/Gold Creek, exclusive of its disposition activities in 2017.

Elmworth/Gold Creek Field F&D Costs Fiscal 2017 (amounts in $000s except reserve units and unit costs) Proved Proved + Probable Land investment $ 854 $ 854 Drilling and completions 20,867 20,867 Facilities and well equipment 16,842 16,842 Total capital expenditures (1) $ 38,563 $ 38,563 Change in FDC: (1) FDC – December 31, 2017 $ 114,987 $ 207,678 FDC – December 31, 2016 (21,700) (40,034) Change in FDC $ 93,287 $ 167,644 Aggregate F&D, including change in FDC (1) $ 131,850 $ 206,207 Reserve additions (Mboe) 10,311.4 21,764.9 Elmworth/Gold Creek F&D Costs ($/boe) (1,2) $ 12.79 $ 9.47 (1) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year. (2) Calculation includes changes in FDC.

Future Development Capital

At year-end 2017, a total of only 16 future Montney proved undeveloped horizontal locations and 12 future undrilled Montney probable undeveloped horizontal locations were booked at Elmworth. The following table outlines the FDC required to bring proved undeveloped and probable undeveloped reserves associated with these locations on-production. The FDC has been deducted in the estimation of future net revenue attributable to total proved reserves and total proved plus probable reserves (using forecast prices and costs).

Future Development Capital (1) (amounts in $000s) Total Proved Total Proved + Probable 2018 $ 16,620 $ 16,620 2019 28,275 30,078 2020 27,547 27,547 2021 21,068 21,068 2022 and subsequent 21,477 112,365 Total undiscounted FDC $ 114,987 $ 207,678 Total discounted FDC at 10% per year $ 92,399 $ 139,957 (1) FDC as per McDaniel’s independent reserves evaluation as of December 31, 2017 and based on McDaniel’s forecast pricing as at January 1, 2018.

Reserves Reconciliation

The following summary table provides a reconciliation of the Company’s working interest gross reserves as at December 31, 2017 to the reserves as at December 31, 2016:

Reserves Reconciliation (company gross reserves) Total

Proved Total

Probable Total Proved+

Probable (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) December 31, 2016 16,361.9 11,339.5 27,701.4 Extensions and Improved Recovery 9,796.0 10,417.8 20,213.8 Technical Revisions 515.3 1,035.7 1,551.0 Dispositions (13,996.9) (8,153.0) (22,149.9) Production (1,203.4) - (1,203.4) December 31, 2017 11,473.0 14,640.0 26,113.0 (columns may not add due to rounding)

Elmworth/Gold Creek Operations Update

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company produced 1,946 boe/d on average from its Elmworth/Gold Creek Montney asset (28% light oil and NGL’s), reflecting a 38% increase over the 1,410 boe/d produced in the third quarter of 2017.

The Company recently concluded its winter drilling program, which was comprised of four, 100% working interest horizontal Montney wells and a water disposal well. Details of the four (4.0 net) horizontal Montney wells are as follows:

Horizontal Well Location: 00/8-21-68-3W6 02/8-21-68-3W6 8-22-69-4W6 3-17-69-3W6 Drilling Rig Release: 12/22/2017 1/14/2018 2/14/2018 3/18/2018 Frac Packer Stages: 72 80 78 86 Frac Packer Spacing (m): 35 32 32 32 Proppant tonnes/stage: 60 60 TBD TBD Proppant tonnes/m pumped: 1.68 1.85 TBD TBD Proppant lbs/foot pumped: 1129 1243 TBD TBD Hz length (m): 2577 2602 2528 2765 Total Measured Depth (m): 5000 5073 4924 5543 Completion type: sliding sleeve sliding sleeve sliding sleeve sliding sleeve Well Status: Awaiting Tie-in Awaiting Tie-in Awaiting Completion Awaiting Completion

Additionally, Iron Bridge recently wrapped up completion operations on two (2.0 net) Montney development horizontal wells (“8-21” and the “02/8-21”) at Elmworth/Gold Creek. These wells were drilled off of the Company’s 2-23 Facility pad and applied tighter stage spacing, longer lateral length and increased proppant intensity relative to other wells previously completed by the Company. The two wells averaged approximately 2,600 metres (~ 8,500 feet) in lateral length, 76 frac stages and 4,560 tonnes of sand proppant per well. The Company is pleased to report that 99.9% of the planned frac load was placed in the 152 stages. These wells represent a significant increase in frac intensity and are consistent with recent industry activity in the Gold Creek area.

The two wells were tested for a short period of time on a restricted basis in order to ensure minimal sand production and are currently shut-in awaiting tie-in. Following positive, encouraging initial flow test indications, the downhole tubulars will be upsized to match the expected inflow performance. These two wells are expected to be tied-in and producing in mid-April 2018 through IBR’s 2-23 Facility. The Company will report on production rates once it feels the wells have established a stabilized rate.

The drilling of the other two Montney horizontal wells were successfully concluded in the first quarter. These two step-out delineation, ‘land-holding’ horizontal wells (“8-22” and the “3-17”) will continue 41 sections of prospective acreage past its primary expiry date through to the year 2020. Completion operations on these well bores is expected to be undertaken in the second half of 2018.

At Elmworth/Gold Creek, the Company holds a large land base consisting of 84 (83.5 net) ‎sections (53,440 net acres) of operated acreage. Management estimates these lands have in excess of 500 drilling locations. Asset development of the Montney formation will be focused on extended-reach horizontals with increased frac and proppant intensity. These technical enhancements, coupled with operational efficiencies in spud-to-on-stream cycle times, emulsion management and infrastructure optimization, will provide the key to unlocking the vast potential of the Company’s Gold Creek Montney asset.

Iron Chain Technologies Operations Update

The Company continues to progress its cryptocurrency mining pilot at its 2-23 battery site. Cryptocurrency mining equipment and a fit-for-purpose containerized facility is expected to be powered-up and operational after spring break-up. A limited amount of mining is ongoing currently in the Company’s existing facilities. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing with a number of parties with regard to hosting third-party mining equipment. These opportunities would allow Iron Bridge to sell power without exposure to mining equipment capital costs thereby increasing natural gas netbacks. The Company will provide progress updates as they become available.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Commentary

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company closed the strategic asset divestiture (the “Disposition Transaction”) of the Disposition Assets. It is noteworthy that under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company recognizes the results of operations from the Disposition Assets up to the date of closing, when control transferred. As such, IBR’s fourth quarter 2017 results include operational and financial contribution from the Disposition Assets up to the date of closing of October 17, 2017 .

The Company has transitioned to a geologically-focused Montney producer, with highly-concentrated operations at Elmworth/Gold Creek in West Central Alberta. The following commentary summarizes the Company’s fourth quarter 2017 results, which are not entirely indicative of the Company’s current and go-forward operational and financial performance, given its fourth quarter results include contribution from the Disposition Assets.

Fourth quarter 2017 average daily production was 2,416 boe/d (weighted 28% crude oil and NGLs), which included 1,946 boe/d from the Company’s Elmworth/Gold Creek Montney property. Production contribution from the Disposition Assets up to the closing date of the Disposition Transaction was approximately 470 boe/d, on average for the fourth quarter. At Elmworth/Gold Creek, in early-October 2017, additional compression was installed and commissioned at the 2-23 Facility in order to alleviate gas compression capacity restrictions and facilitate concurrent production of crude oil, emulsion and natural gas from the initial three (3.0 net) Montney horizontal wells.



The Company’s realized petroleum and natural gas (“ P&NG ”) revenue in the fourth quarter, including realized commodity hedging, was $5.6 million (66% was derived from crude oil and NGL sales), with $4.6 million generated from its Elmworth/Gold Creek operations. The realized sales price in the fourth quarter for its Elmworth/Gold Creek light oil sales (43 degree API), was $70.12/bbl, approximating the Canadian-dollar converted WTI benchmark price of $70.27/bbl. The realized gas price at Elmworth/Gold Creek benefits from the high heat content of its Montney gas, which yields approximately 15% more value than the standard heat conversion used in the AECO benchmark pricing. The Company’s realized sales price in the fourth quarter for its Elmworth/Gold Creek NGLs was approximately $45/bbl.



”) revenue in the fourth quarter, including realized commodity hedging, was $5.6 million (66% was derived from crude oil and NGL sales), with $4.6 million generated from its Elmworth/Gold Creek operations. The realized sales price in the fourth quarter for its Elmworth/Gold Creek light oil sales (43 degree API), was $70.12/bbl, approximating the Canadian-dollar converted WTI benchmark price of $70.27/bbl. The realized gas price at Elmworth/Gold Creek benefits from the high heat content of its Montney gas, which yields approximately 15% more value than the standard heat conversion used in the AECO benchmark pricing. The Company’s realized sales price in the fourth quarter for its Elmworth/Gold Creek NGLs was approximately $45/bbl. P&NG royalties in the fourth quarter amounted to $346 thousand (6% of P&NG revenue excluding realized amounts on risk management contracts), as compared to royalties of $799 thousand (10% of P&NG revenue) in the preceding third quarter of 2017. At Elmworth/Gold Creek, the Company’s field royalty rate was approximately 3% in the fourth quarter. The Alberta Government’s Modernized Royalty Framework is expected to have a significant, positive impact on the well economics of the Company’s Elmworth Montney drilling inventory.



On an oil-equivalent per unit basis, fourth quarter 2017 field production net operating costs of $10.43/boe were 21% lower when compared with the preceding third quarter 2017 per-unit expense of $13.25/boe. Contribution from higher-cost production from the Disposition Assets during the fourth quarter, relative to its lower cost Elmworth/Gold Creek production, inflated the Company’s overall reported operating costs. In the fourth quarter, the Disposition Assets net operating costs were approximately $14.40/boe, as compared to $9.48/boe at Elmworth/Gold Creek. Compressor maintenance start-up costs along with a workover operation conducted on a legacy Gold Creek well in the fourth quarter resulted in a higher than normal cost profile at Elmworth/Gold Creek. However, for the month of December 2017, net operating costs for the Elmworth/Gold Creek field were approximately $8.30/boe. The Company’s transition to a geographically concentrated, Montney-focused play with a lower operating cost structure is expected to result in lower reported net operating expenses prospectively.



Per-unit net transportation costs were $6.65/boe in the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to the preceding third quarter 2017 per-unit expense of $6.03/boe. On July 1, 2017, upon the completion and in-service of the Pembina Peace Pipeline Phase III expansion, the Company’s contracted firm service oil transportation volumes increased. The associated ‘take-or-pay’ charges resulted in higher per-unit net transportation costs in the third quarter. However, in conjunction with the aforementioned Disposition Transaction, a significant portion of these commitments were permanently assigned to the purchaser, thus mitigating the go-forward obligations for the Company. Per-unit transportation costs at Elmworth/Gold Creek for 2018 is expected to approximate $5.00/boe, which primarily relates to pipeline tolls on the Pembina Peace Pipeline and Alliance Pipeline Systems in addition to transportation charges of its NGLs.



Fourth quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses (“ G&A ”) amounted to $1.7 million, a 47% decrease from the $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and a 23% decrease from the $2.2 million expensed in the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross G&A decreased by $1.6 million over the preceding third quarter primarily as a result of executive management restructuring undertaken in the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2017 gross G&A included annual year-end costs associated with the IBR’s independent engineering reserves report and the fiscal 2017 financial statement audit. The quarter also included employee termination severance costs of $386 thousand, disbursed in connection with the Company’s head office staff count reductions. At year end 2017, IBR employed 15 head office personnel, as compared to the 20 employees prior to staff reductions. Adjusting for the employee termination costs in the fourth quarter, “normalized” G&A expense for the quarter would have been $1.3 million or $6.02 per boe. For 2018 the Company is estimating G&A expenses to average approximately $1.0 million per quarter, representing a 20% to 25% decrease from historical levels, reflecting cost optimization initiatives already undertaken in 2018.



”) amounted to $1.7 million, a 47% decrease from the $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and a 23% decrease from the $2.2 million expensed in the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross G&A decreased by $1.6 million over the preceding third quarter primarily as a result of executive management restructuring undertaken in the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2017 gross G&A included annual year-end costs associated with the IBR’s independent engineering reserves report and the fiscal 2017 financial statement audit. The quarter also included employee termination severance costs of $386 thousand, disbursed in connection with the Company’s head office staff count reductions. At year end 2017, IBR employed 15 head office personnel, as compared to the 20 employees prior to staff reductions. Adjusting for the employee termination costs in the fourth quarter, “normalized” G&A expense for the quarter would have been $1.3 million or $6.02 per boe. For 2018 the Company is estimating G&A expenses to average approximately $1.0 million per quarter, representing a 20% to 25% decrease from historical levels, reflecting cost optimization initiatives already undertaken in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company’s exploration and development capital program was approximately $7.5 million. Drilling and completion costs for the quarter were approximately $6.1 million and include the horizontal drilling cost of a 100% working interest development infill Elmworth/Gold Creek Montney well, initial drilling costs for a second infill horizontal Montney well and drilling and completion costs for a water disposal well. Fourth quarter 2017 facilities and well equipment costs were $1.3 million, which primarily relates to costs incurred in respect to the 2-23 Facility for gas compression installation, additional power generation and water disposal well pump gear.



In the fourth quarter, on November 20, 2017, the Company commenced a normal course issuer bid, share buy-back program (the “ NCIB ”). In 2017, the Company purchased 1,224,702 shares for cancellation for $0.8 million. The cancelled shares have been removed from share capital. Year-to-date fiscal 2018, the Company has purchased an additional 545,172 shares for cancellation for $0.4 million.



”). In 2017, the Company purchased 1,224,702 shares for cancellation for $0.8 million. The cancelled shares have been removed from share capital. Year-to-date fiscal 2018, the Company has purchased an additional 545,172 shares for cancellation for $0.4 million. The fourth quarter 2017 field operating netback was $6.60/boe, tempered by higher-cost production from the Disposition Assets. IBR’s Elmworth/Gold Creek operating netback during the fourth quarter was $10.67/boe, as compared to a negative operating netback from the Disposition Assets of ($3.49/boe).



As a result of the Disposition Transaction, at year-end 2017 the Company had no bank debt outstanding and a liquidity position of approximately $31 million, comprised of a working capital surplus of $21.7 million and the $9.0 million available-for-sale asset (equity investment in shares of the purchaser of the Disposition Assets). Additionally, IBR has access to a $5.0 million bank credit facility.

Please refer to the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 for detailed financial and operational results. These documents will be filed later today on IBR’s website at www.ironbridgeres.com within “Investors” under “Financials”. Additionally, these documents will be filed later today on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). After such filing, these documents can be retrieved electronically from the SEDAR system by accessing IBR’s public filings under “Search for Public Company Documents” within the “Search Database” module at www.sedar.com.

Notice of Change of Transfer Agent and Registrar

Effective March 15, 2018, Odyssey Trust Company replaced Computershare Investor Services Inc. as Transfer Agent and Registrar for Iron Bridge. No action is required by shareholders as a result of this transition.

