Ironside Resources Inc. Announces Management Change
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - IRONSIDE RESOURCES INC. (the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:IRC) announced today that Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has appointed its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Devinder Randhawa as the interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
IRONSIDE RESOURCES INC. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IRC”.
Ironside Resources Inc.
Investor Relations
1-250-979-7022
