Irving A. Backman and SARC GLOBAL Celebrate Earth Day 2017 with Breakthrough Technologies to Deliver Clean Drinking Water to the World

Irving A. Backman, internationally renowned benefactor of sustainability and advanced technology initiatives and the leader of The DATT Group (Developers of Advanced Technology Today) celebrates Earth Day 2017 (April 22) in conjunction with SARC GLOBAL, creators of breakthrough engineered solutions to the world's shortage of drinkable water.

While two-thirds of Earth is covered by water, the amount of healthy drinking water is shrinking dramatically because of chemical and industrial pollution, a continually worsening situation throughout our lakes, rivers, ponds, multiple recreational areas, oceans, harbors and all seaports that can no longer be tolerated.

Irving A. Backman & Associates and the DATT Group, in concert with SARC Global, are bringing to market breakthrough technologies to remediate or decontaminate the current supply of safe drinking water.

Toxic substances such as bacteria, parasites, heavy metals used in mining industries such as mercury and cyanide, gold, and precious metals can be identified in advance and removed, producing potable or clean drinking water for human consumption and industrial usage.

New, Low-weight Portable Water Remediation and Purification System (WRPS)

A small WRPS unit, approximately 5 to 6 cubic feet and weighing only 75 to 100 pounds, can process up to 25,000 gallons of contaminated water per day. Systems exceeding One Million gallons daily are equally scalable.

Availability of the WRPS within the second quarter of 2017 means clean, drinkable water can be available anywhere in the world — from the deserts of Africa to the jungles of South America. Additionally, separation and collection of high value minerals, oils or chemicals will also now become possible without the use of any costly chemicals or environmentally questionable materials.

Advanced Technology to Conquer the Worldwide Catastrophe of Dirty Ballast Water

The worsening problem of ballast water common to all marine vessels demands new thinking and approaches to keep the oceans and ports clean. A typical large container ship or bulk carrier contains up to a million gallons of ballast water. Unfortunately, as ballast water is either discharged or brought onboard to maintain proper balance, a wide variety of pollutants are dumped into the ocean. Invasive species, organic materials, bacteria, and toxic chemicals are polluting the world’s oceans as well as every harbor and seaport at an alarming rate.

Titled DABB, (Decontamination and Bioremdiation of Ballast) the organization has created a sophisticated engineered solution for dealing with this global crisis. It utilizes advanced filtration and fluid separation technology without the use of costly traditional filters membranes and toxic chemicals and is a major step forward in combatting pollution of the oceans and our treasured harbors and ports.

About Irving A. Backman & Associates, LLC and the DATT Group (Developers of Advanced Technology Today)

For almost four decades, Mr. Backman has led a team of scientists, developers, entrepreneurs and business professionals dedicating their intellectual resources and skills for the advancement of earth-friendly technologies relating to the reduction of global warming and climate change.

Irving A. Backman & Associates, LLC is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

Visit www.iabackman.com