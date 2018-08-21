Irving Oil Acquiring Irish Companies

CBJ — Irving Oil of Saint John, New Brunswick is acquiring an Irish-based energy marketing and distribution group of companies.

Irving has signed a deal with Tedcastle, which operates under the brand name Top Oil and is a leading supplier of home heating oil, petroleum and diesel fuel in Ireland.

Top Oil recently expanded operations into aviation fuel, and sells more than one billion litres of fuel every year to commercial and residential consumers in Ireland.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland still must approve the acquisition for it to be finalized.

Irving Oil plans to continue the full operation of Top Oil and its assets if the deal is approved.

@CanBizJournal