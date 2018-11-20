Irving Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CBJ Newsmakers

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise approximately $2,083,000 by the issuance of approximately 1,894,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of a share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $1.75 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund matters related to property exploration in Japan and for general working capital purposes.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com .

Akiko Levinson,

President & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release does not constitute, and the subject matter hereof is not, an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any “U.S Person” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States (or to a U.S. Person) absent registration under the 1933 Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 641-1214 info@IRVresources.com