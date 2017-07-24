Irving Resources Reports No Material Change

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 24, 2017) - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(CSE:IRV.CN)(CNSX:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company“), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”), reports that management is unaware of any undisclosed material change relating to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Irving is a junior exploration company searching for opportunities in certain countries, including Japan. In addition to its Japanese precious metals projects, Irving holds, through a subsidiary, three Project Venture Agreements with JOGMEC for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Akiko Levinson, President & Director

