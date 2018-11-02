iSIGN Media Announces an Expiry Extension for Warrants

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to extend the exercise date for 9,566,094 outstanding warrants issued in November 2014 in conjunction with a private placement.

The 9,566,094 warrants due to expire on November 11, 2018 will be extended to November 11, 2019. There is no change to the original exercise price of $0.24. Of this total, 7,971,744 warrants are held by companies controlled by two individuals who are deemed to be “related parties”, as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), of iSIGN, holding approximately 11.0% and 5.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As such, the issuance of Notes is a “related party transaction” for the Company.

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, and TELUS. www.isignmedia.com

