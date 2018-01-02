Isodiol International Inc. Announces Non-Binding Agreement With Licensed California Marijuana Manufacturer for Pot-O-Coffee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that is has signed a non-binding agreement with a California based licensed marijuana manufacturer for its Pot-O-Coffee brands.

The manufacturer has received its adult-use temporary recreational manufacturing license and is now in the final weeks of setting up their facility to produce the Pot-O-Coffee product line. Upon completion of this facility, the Company will move forward with commercialization and anticipates this date to be within the next 6-8 weeks.

“This is another very exciting step in our ongoing efforts with the Pot-O-Coffee brand,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in California, we are continuing to position the Company to capture market share in this large and growing market opportunity.”

Additional information on the manufacturer will be provided upon execution of the definitive agreement, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

