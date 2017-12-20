Isodiol International Inc. Announces Strategic $30,000,000 CAD Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce it is in the process of closing a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to $30,000,000 CAD and 24,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit led by Serruya Private Equity and another institutional investor. The capital will be utilized to continue international expansion and to fund strategic initiatives as it expands its global reach.

Aaron Nathaniel Serruya of Serruya Equity stated, “We are pleased to participate in yet another round of funding for Isodiol. Isodiol continues to impress us with innovation and global reach. We expect great things from the Company, including their recent successful launch of a non-cannabis based CBD derived from two specific strains of hops and their pending acquisition of Biosynthesis Pharma Group.”

“We have enjoyed a tremendous response to our phytoceutical products that we have launched in international markets, including our flagship IsoDerm cream, which has been largely adapted in Latin America and embraced by their healthcare providers,” stated Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “In addition, we are proud to have gained the trust and support of companies such as Serruya Private Equity as we continue to expand our reach and deliver our pharmaceutical and plant based wellness products around the globe.”

With respect to the Offering, each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.00 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and will be closed on or before December 22, 2017.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

604-409-4409

marcos@isodiol.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

www.isodiol.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.142

Isodiol@n6a.com