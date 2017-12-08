Isodiol International Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOL F ) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global bioactive phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that it has finalized the definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Be Trū Organics™, a cause driven organization specializing in holistic products for everyday health and balance in the human body with the goal to promote well-being within the mind, body, & soul.

This news is in connection with Isodiol’s previous announcement confirming the Company had entered into a binding agreement with Be Trū Organics. The press release can be viewed here.

“The acquisition with Be Trū Organics is yet another major milestone for Isodiol and we are very pleased to have been able to finalize this partnership so quickly,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “Not only does this partnership add diversity to the Isodiol’s already strong portfolio of products, but gives the Company access to the mainstream distribution channels that Be Trū Organics has been able to penetrate.”

There have been no changes to the terms of this agreement. Isodiol will issue Be Trū Organics $2,000,000 USD in stock, subject to a 36-month escrow.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

