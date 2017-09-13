ISQED 2018 Extends Paper Submission Deadline

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) – The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it is extending the paper submission deadline to Oct. 10th. ISQED is an internationally reputable conference, sponsored by IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Societies.

To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before the FINAL deadline of Oct. 10th, 2017. The conference will be held on March 13-14, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and will feature 100 peer reviewed papers on various challenging topics related to design, design automation, design for manufacturability and quality, panel discussions, tutorials.

Additionally, ISQED features two embedded forums, one in 2.5/3D Integration, and another one in Machine Learning for IoT and Electronic Design.

A partial list of topics of interest includes:

System-level Design, Methodologies & Tools

IOT & Smart Sensors – Technology and Design

FPGA Architecture, Design, and CAD

IC Package – Design Interactions & Co-Design

Advanced 3D ICs & 3D Packaging

Robust & Power-conscious Circuits & Systems

Emerging/Innovative Process & Device Technologies and Design Issues

Design of Reliable Circuits and Systems

Embedded Systems Design

Cyber-Physical Systems – Design, Methodologies & Tools

Design Automation and IP

IP Design, quality, interoperability and reuse

Design Verification and Design for Testability

Physical Design, Methodologies & Tools

EDA Methodologies, Tools & Flows

Manufacturing, Semiconductor Processes and Devices

Design-Technology Co-Optimization

Design for Manufacturability/Yield & Quality

Effects of Technology on IC Design, Performance, Reliability, and Yield

Hardware and System Security

Hardware Attacks – Detection, Threat Modeling & Defense

Hardware-Based Security Primitive Design

Trusted Design Automation, Tools & Information Flow

Machine Learning, AI, and Cognitive Computing

Hardware Accelerators for Machine/Deep Learning Algorithms

Algorithmic Optimizations for General Purpose Computing

ML Partitioning from Cloud to Sensor-node

ISQED emphasizes a holistic approach toward electronic design and intends to highlight and accelerate cooperation among the IC & System Design, EDA, Semiconductor Process Technology and Manufacturing communities. ISQED spans two days, Tuesday through Wednesday, in a number of parallel tracks, hosting over 100 peer-reviewed technical presentations, several keynote speakers, embedded tutorials, embedded summits and other informal meetings. Conference proceedings and papers will be published in the IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by SCOPUS. For any information please contact the publication committee by sending an email to isqed2018@gmail.com.

