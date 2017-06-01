ITA Launches New Employment Brand Platform

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) is launching a new employment brand platform with its latest ITA Talent Portal. The new ITA Talent Portal, sponsored by Trustwave, is built to address the complex needs of today’s top tech employers. The previous iteration of the ITA Talent Portal had hundreds of active jobs, more than 70 regional companies posting jobs and over 10,000 submitted resumes at the time it was decommissioned. The new platform provides additional dynamic digital branding and social engagement opportunities for employers. Additionally, the development of the platform addresses the diverse methods of access across devices providing a robust experience from desktop to mobile.

“Our previous platform was a great recruitment resource for Chicago area employers,” said ITA Director, Talent Programs Trisha Degg. “The new portal builds on that foundation by not only promoting the awesome job opportunities here with our member companies but also by giving our employers expanded brand opportunities within the ITA network while showcasing their everyday culture.”

See the new ITA Talent Portal at itatalentportal.com

Talent is a crucial component to the mission of ITA. Helping grow the Chicago and regional tech ecosystem requires top-tier talent and remains a great need within the ITA member network. The newly revamped talent portal is an endeavor to meet that need.

Chicago’s tech scene is also growing exponentially and ITA member companies are leading the charge. ITA Talent portal sponsor and cyber-security trailblazer, Trustwave, has hired over 160 new employees since 2016. And ITA member and Chicago-based review platform, G2 Crowd, recently secured $30 million in series B funding and will boost its headcount from 100 to 350.

“The explosive growth in tech locally requires everyone to step up their game,” said Julia Kanouse, CEO, ITA. “And our new platform delivers the competitive tools that Chicago’s flourishing tech juggernauts need to differentiate themselves and secure five-star talent.”

About the Illinois Technology Association

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that connect members to the local tech ecosystem, build their talent networks and create visibility for their brands, ITA is growing the local tech community. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500+ growth and late stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.