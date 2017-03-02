Itafos Provides Update on Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement and Announces Inclusion of Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 2, 2017) - Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) (“Itafos” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide, further to the Company’s news release dated January 11, 2017, an update on the previously announced private placement (the “Offering“).

The Company has agreed with Raymond James Ltd. (the “Lead Agent“) and GMP Securities L.P. (together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents“) that the Offering will consist of the issuance and sale of up to 22,242,982 shares of the Company (the “Placement Shares“) at a price of CAD$2.10 per Placement Share for gross proceeds of up to US$35,000,000 by way of a marketed private placement on a best efforts basis. The Company and the Agents have to date received commitments for approximately US$33,000,000, including Zaff’s commitment as described below. The Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering raised by the Agents from unrelated parties.

Zaff LLC (“Zaff“), a control person of the Company, is expected to acquire US$15,000,000 of the Placement Shares, of which amount it is expected to subscribe for 7,626,165 Placement Shares at a price of CAD$2.10 for an aggregate US$12,000,000, and to subscribe for 1,906,541 Placement Shares at an effective price of CAD$2.10 in lieu of a cash repayment to Zaff (the “Shares for Debt Transaction“) to settle an outstanding cash advance of US$3,000,000 recently made to the Company on February 23, 2017.

The completion of the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction, is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of due diligence by the Agents, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agency agreement, the execution of subscription agreements, the satisfaction of any regulatory requirements and receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), among others. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 9, 2017.

The Placement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

Zaff currently beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly 55,573,669 shares of the Company, representing approximately 96.60% of the issued and outstanding shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date hereof. Upon completion of the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction, on the terms described herein, Zaff would beneficially own, or control or direct, directly or indirectly, 65,106,375 shares of the Company, representing approximately 81.61% of the issued and outstanding shares (on an undiluted basis).

Mr. Brent de Jong, a director of Itafos, is a related party of Zaff and, as such, declared his interest to the board of directors of the Company in connection with the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction. The directors reviewed the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction, and concluded that they are in the best interests of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the anticipated date of completion of the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction, due to the Company’s determination that it is in the best interests of the Company to avail itself of the proceeds and complete the Offering, including the Shares for Debt Transaction, in an expeditious manner.

About Itafos

Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) is focused on becoming a significant integrated producer of phosphate based fertilizers and related products. Itafos has an experienced team with significant experience in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. Itafos owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil. Itafos’ exploration portfolio includes a number of additional projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in close proximity to the largest fertilizer market of Mato Grosso State and animal feed market of Pará State, and the Araxá Project, a high-grade rare earth elements, niobium and phosphate deposit located in close proximity to two operating mines, therefore benefiting from existing local infrastructure. In addition, Itafos owns an approximate 31.3% interest in GB Minerals Ltd. which owns the Farim Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Guinea Bissau and an approximate 29.6% interest in Stonegate Agricom Ltd. which owns the Paris Hills Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Idaho, United States and the Mantaro Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

