Itafos Reports FY2016 Results and Latest Corporate Presentation

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) - Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) (“Itafos” or the “Company“) announced today its results for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the year ended December 31, 2016 are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and at the Company’s website, www.itafos.com.

Itafos also announced that its latest corporate presentation is now available at the Company’s website, www.itafos.com.

Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) is focused on becoming a significant integrated producer of phosphate based fertilizers and related products. Itafos has an experienced team with significant experience in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. Itafos owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil. Itafos’ exploration portfolio includes a number of additional projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in close proximity to the largest fertilizer market of Mato Grosso State and animal feed market of Pará State, and the Araxá Project, a high-grade rare earth elements, niobium and phosphate deposit located in close proximity to two operating mines, therefore benefiting from existing local infrastructure. In addition, Itafos owns an approximate 31.3% interest in GB Minerals Ltd. which owns the Farim Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Guinea Bissau and an approximate 35.4% interest in Stonegate Agricom Ltd. which owns the Paris Hills Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Idaho, United States and the Mantaro Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Peru.

