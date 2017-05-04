Ithaca Energy Inc: Takeover Tender Completed

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Ithaca Energy Inc (TSX: IAE) (LSE: IAE)

Ithaca Energy Inc.

Delek Takeover Offer – Tender Process Completed

4 May 2017

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE; LSE: IAE) (“Ithaca” or the “Company”) announces that the share tendering process has now been completed for the cash takeover offer made by Delek Group Ltd. (“Delek”) for all the common shares of the Company not owned by Delek or any of its affiliates for C$1.95 per share (the “Offer”). Following payment for the common shares tendered during the mandatory extension period for the Offer that expired on 3 May 2017, Delek will own 94.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company via its affiliate DKL Investments Limited.

Advisors

RBC was the financial advisor to the Company on the takeover and delivered a fairness opinion addressed to the Special Committee (as defined and described in the Director’s Circular). GMP FirstEnergy acted as the formal valuator under the terms of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Pinsent Masons LLP and Burstall Winger Zammit LLP were legal advisors for the Company. The Company also received strategic advice from Geopoint Advisory Limited.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE; LSE: IAE) is a North Sea oil and gas operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing UK producing asset portfolio. Ithaca’s strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by building a highly profitable 25kboe/d North Sea oil and gas company. For further information please consult the Company’s website at www.ithacaenergy.com.

About Delek

The Delek Group, Israel’s leading integrated energy company, is the pioneering leader of the natural gas exploration and production activities that are transforming the Eastern Mediterranean’s Levant Basin into one of the energy industry’s most promising emerging regions. Having discovered Tamar and Leviathan, two of the world’s largest natural gas finds since 2000, Delek and its partners are now developing a balanced, world-class portfolio of exploration, development and production assets. Delek’s head office is located at 19 Abba Eban Blvd., P.O.B. 2054, Herzliya 4612001, Israel.

