ITUS Corporation to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – ITUS Corporation (“ITUS“) (NASDAQ: ITUS), a company using the power of the immune system to diagnose cancer, today announced that it will present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Conference at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. The ITUS presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at 9:30 am Pacific Time.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting influential microcap conferences.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

