Ivanhoe Mines comments on share price

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN)(OTCQX:IVPAF) announced today that the company is not aware of any specific reason, other than short-term fluctuations in commodity prices, that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company’s share price.

The company stated that it is making excellent progress at all of its three mine development projects – Kamoa-Kakula, Kipushi and Platreef. The expanded drilling program at the Kamoa-Kakula Project is continuing with 14 drill rigs on site and the updated resource estimate for the high-grade Kakula Discovery is expected this month.

Investors
Bill Trenaman
+1.604.688.6630

Media
North America: Bob Williamson
+1.604.512.4856

Media
South Africa: Jeremy Michaels
+27.82.939.4812
www.ivanhoemines.com

