Ivanhoe Mines files NI 43-101 technical report on the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Platreef platinum-group metals, nickel, copper and gold project in South Africa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) (OTCQX:IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release dated July 31, 2017, the company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report on the independent definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Platreef platinum-group metals, nickel, copper and gold project in South Africa.

The independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Platreef DFS was prepared for Ivanhoe Mines by principal consultant DRA Global, with economic analysis led by OreWin, and specialized sub-consultants including Amec Foster Wheeler, Stantec Consulting, Murray & Roberts Cementation, SRK Consulting, Golder Associates and Digby Wells Environmental. The report – titled Platreef 2017 Feasibility Study – has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

