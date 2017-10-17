Ivanhoe Mines requests and accepts Marc Faber’s resignation as a member of the company’s Board of Directors

STATEMENT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ivanhoe Mines’ (TSX:IVN) (OTCQX:IVPAF) values of equality, respect and dignity for all people are a fundamental underpinning of the company’s enterprise and the conduct of every aspect of its business. There is zero tolerance for racism. Ivanhoe Mines disagrees with, and deplores, the personally-held views about race that Marc Faber has published in his current investment newsletter. As a result, Ivanhoe Mines requested, and has accepted, Dr. Faber’s resignation as a member of the Ivanhoe Board of Directors, effective immediately.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: 1) Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa’s Bushveld Complex; 2) mine development and exploration at the tier one Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery on the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and 3) upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine, also on the DRC’s Copperbelt. For details, visit www.ivanhoemines.com.

Information contacts

Investors

Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media

North America: Bob Williamson +1.604.512.4856

South Africa: Jeremy Michaels +27.82.772.1122

Website www.ivanhoemines.com