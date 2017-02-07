IWS Announces Partnership with Prospect Silicon Valley

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 7, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IWS)(CSE:IWS.CN)(FRANKFURT:IWI)(OTC PINK:INTWF) is pleased to announce a partnership with Prospect Silicon Valley, a California-based urban technology accelerator (“Prospect Silicon Valley”).

Prospect Silicon Valley focuses on the commercialization of urban technologies for sustainable, smart cities. They bring government, corporations and academia together with pioneering companies to accelerate innovations in transportation, energy and buildings.

Multi-partner projects are developed by Prospect Silicon Valley to bring next-generation approaches to the fore, and to assist early adopters in public sector applications. Prospect Silicon Valley has worked successfully with local governments in California to pilot advanced urban technologies, resulting in over 150 million lbs. of CO2 reductions committed over the next ten years.

Through this partnership, IWS will have access to Prospect Silicon Valley’s network of property owners, trade groups and strategic partners in the California buildings sector. IWS will work jointly with Prospect Silicon Valley in the planning and execution of the Company’s commercialization strategy, targeting early adopters of IWS’s wastewater heat exchange technology in the California market.

Director Resignation

The Company further announces that John Williams has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors for personal reasons. Mr. Williams will remain an advisor to IWS.

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:IWS), the United States (OTC PINK:INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT:IWI).

