J. Walter Thompson Canada Invests in Programmatic Creative With New Partnership With Thunder Creative Management Platform

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – Mar 22, 2017) – J. Walter Thompson Canada is pleased to announce its new partnership with Thunder Creative Management Platform. This partnership will further J. Walter Thompson Canada’s Demand Creation practice, which helps some of Canada’s largest retail brands drive consideration and purchase at unparalleled efficiency, speed, and scale.

“Programmatic remains an important part of the marketing mix for our clients, delivering highly targeted messaging that compels people to act,” said Andrew Rusk, Business Director of Demand Creation, J. Walter Thompson Canada. “We’re constantly evaluating our technology partners to maintain our leadership in this area, and Thunder will help us build upon on our success to date.”

Thunder prides itself on being the only Creative Management Platform whose creative production capabilities extend across both display and social advertising channels. Thunder enables clients to build personalized creatives at unprecedented speed and scale while offering outstanding production quality.

“J. Walter Thompson Canada are thought leaders in programmatic creative; they understand that it no longer makes sense to create one ad for one audience and screen. I’m thrilled they’re using our creative management platform to deliver more effective, seamless messaging across channels,” said Victor Wong, CEO, Thunder. “I’m confident our technology will give them a strong competitive advantage by enabling them to customize messaging to each audience segment, delivering more optimized campaigns and even better results for their clients.”

J. Walter Thompson has operated in Canada for more than 80 years, and today is one of the country’s leading agencies. It is a one-stop shop that delivers integrated marketing solutions for its clients, while delivering unprecedented results on famous brands, such as Air Canada, Tim Hortons, Walmart Canada, Mazda, Tylenol, Nestlé, Splenda and HSBC among others.

ABOUT THUNDER CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Promising Companies in America, Thunder powers ad creative production and versioning for advertisers, agencies, and publishers across the globe.

ABOUT J. WALTER THOMPSON WORLDWIDE

J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, the world’s best-known marketing communications brand, has been making pioneering solutions that build enduring brands and business for more than 150 years. Headquartered in New York, J. Walter Thompson is a true global network with more than 200 offices in over 90 countries, employing nearly 10,000 marketing professionals. The agency consistently ranks among the top networks in the world and continues a dominant presence in the industry by staying on the leading edge — from hiring the industry’s first female copywriter to developing award-winning branded content today. For more information, please visit www.jwt.com and follow us @JWT_Worldwide.