JACKPOTJOY PLC: 2016 Annual Accounts and 2017 Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Apr 27, 2017) – Jackpotjoy plc (the “Company”) (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, in compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, and these will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
- Annual Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 (2016 Annual Accounts)
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting (2017 AGM Notice)
- Proxy Form for the 2017 AGM for those holding ordinary shares
- Voting Instruction Form for the 2017 AGM for those holding exchangeable shares in The Intertain Group Limited
The 2017 AGM will be held at 14.00 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday 7 June 2017 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Limited, 88 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7QR.
The 2016 Annual Accounts, the 2017 AGM Notice and the Proxy Form/the Voting Instruction Form (as applicable) are being posted today and the 2016 Annual Accounts and the 2017 AGM Notice will shortly be available to view on the Company’s website:
Enquiries:
Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
[email protected]
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
[email protected]