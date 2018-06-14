Jaguar Land Rover Honors Gentex for Supplier Excellence

ZEELAND, Mich., June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) recently received a Global Purchasing Supplier Excellence Award from Jaguar Land Rover at a ceremony held in the West Midlands, U.K. Jaguar Land Rover’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognize suppliers that have made a contribution to the company’s business, cost transformation and operational delivery.

Gentex, a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry, specifically received a Supplier Excellence Bronze Award in the Product Engineering category. In all, 15 suppliers were recognized for their performance over the course of the last year.

“Gentex is honored to be acknowledged for excellence by one of the industry’s most select brands,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex vice president of engineering and chief technology officer. “We look forward to the future as we work together to bring new technologies to market, delivered with the same distinct quality for which we’ve been recognized today.”

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

