James E. Wagner Cultivation Receives Partial Occupancy at Second Facility

KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: JWCA), is pleased to announce that on November 2, 2018, following a building inspection, the Corporation received a permit for partial occupancy (the “Permit”) of its second facility (“JWC 2”). Since receiving the main building permits in July 2018, JWC has been working at a rapid pace of construction, as part of the Corporation’s plan to bring JWC 2 to a high-level of production in 2019.

The Permit is an essential step towards bringing plants into cultivation at JWC2, as it allows the Corporation to make the necessary preparations for all aspects of cultivation activities throughout the rooms currently being developed during the first phase of construction. JWC anticipates that the first phase of construction of JWC 2, once complete, will include the following: one large vegetative growth room, eight flowering rooms, one trimming and processing room, one drying room, one destruction room, one secure storage room, and one equipment manufacturing shop. Additionally, JWC intends to submit applications in the coming weeks for occupancy of the office space at JWC 2, which has been under construction concurrently. The custom designed head office space is intended to further support the ongoing expansion of JWC and will provide space for additional staff to manage and support JWC’s cultivation operations.

JWC 2 is designed to provide a total of approximately 345,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation space. It is anticipated that this retro-fitted facility will feature more than 130 production rooms at the completion of construction sometime in 2019. Like the Corporation’s existing pilot facility, JWC 2 will also utilize advanced research and cultivation methods, including the Corporation’s proprietary aeroponic GrowthSTORM™ system. Upon completion of the construction of JWC 2, the Corporation anticipates that it will employ more than 450 employees.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations (formally the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”)) and JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthStormTM. JWC was founded as a family company, based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding JWC 2, including the timing for completion of its construction and the acquisition of occupancy permits, the size and structure of JWC 2 and the anticipated production for JWC 2. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Filing Statement available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com . Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about this release, please contact

Nathan Woodworth, President & CEO of JWC

Email: nathan@jwc.ca

Phone: (519) 594-0144 x421

OR

George Aizpurua, Vice President of First Canadian Capital Corp.

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Phone: (416) 742-5600