James Hyland Joins Stamper Oil & Gas as Vice President of Business Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX.V:STMP) (OTC Markets:AZUEF) (FSE:TMP2) (“Stamper” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that James Hyland has been named Vice President of Business Development for Stamper. James will report to David Greenway, President, and will be responsible for communications strategy and implementation of new business opportunities.

James joins Stamper with more than 25 years of experience as a financial and marketing consultant, a corporate founder and manager of a number of early stage public and private Canadian businesses. His industry expertise includes hospitality, publishing, financial services, oil & gas, technology, mining, alternative energy and healthcare appliances. Mr. Hyland has an extensive network of contacts within the financial community including brokers, fund managers, industry analysts and media, throughout North America, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Mr. Hyland has also worked with a major mining and resource publication based in Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Hyland earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University of Victoria, BC, Canada.

David Greenway states, “Jamie brings to Stamper great interpersonal and networking skills and we are very excited to have him as part of the Stamper team. His business acumen and diversification of experience across many communication disciplines will be a great asset to assist on developing clear message and bringing shareholder value to the company.”

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is an independent international oil and gas company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional oil and natural gas properties. The Company plans to identify and build out a portfolio of high-impact oil and gas prospects, with a focus on Latin America. Stamper is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

