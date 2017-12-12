James Smith Joins Arrivalist as Chief Revenue Officer, General Manager

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 12, 2017) – Arrivalist, the largest independent location analytics company today announced that James Smith has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, General Manager. Smith will oversee all revenue and marketing efforts for the company.

Smith is a seasoned executive leader for innovative digital brands with a proven track record team building and revenue growth. Smith was the first Chief Revenue Officer at Huffington Post, as well as Flixster and most recently Verve Mobile. James has also held revenue leadership roles as EVP Americas at Criteo, and SVP at AOL and Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment.

Arrivalist has grown organically to become the largest independent location analytics company with more than 120 clients. Smith will lead the company through its next phase of growth, bringing the next-generation Arrivalist A3 technology to a broader set of marketers in retail and other destination-oriented categories.

“Marketers are hungry for a truly independent and objective mobile location attribution product that is both scalable and statistically bulletproof. Arrivalist has quietly been offering exactly that to a large base of loyal customers for several years, and I’m excited to serve these clients while bringing the new A3 product to a broader set of marketers,” said Smith. “I look forward to delivering actionable insights about customers’ offline purchase journeys, and uncovering the advertising tactics that are most effectively driving transactions for marketers who have too often had to rely on proxy metrics and biased reporting.”

“James has an incredible track record for leading innovative companies through dramatic growth,” says Cree Lawson, Arrivalist Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to bring James on board to turn the demand for Arrivalist services in to sustained value for our customers. James shares our vision for delivering the most objective, statistically significant and granular insights available in a rapidly evolving market.”

Arrivalist is also announcing the launch of A3, a next-generation location attribution analysis offering for marketers and advertisers.

Arrivalist is the next-generation Location Attribution Analytics platform that empowers marketers with new metrics to evaluate the link between marketing exposures and market visitation (Arrivals). The company’s patent-pending technology is used by over 120 location marketers across the country. The company analyzes big data to evaluate which media exposures motivated consumers to travel to new destinations. This analysis yields powerful new insights as to how — in the aggregate — media displays influence travel behaviors. Visit www.arrivalist.com to learn more.