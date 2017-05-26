Jamieson Wellness Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) -

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company“) announced today that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and obtained a receipt therefor in respect of its initial public offering (the “Offering“) of common shares (“Common Shares“). The Offering contemplates a treasury offering of Common Shares by Jamieson Wellness and a secondary offering of Common Shares by certain shareholders, including an entity which is controlled by certain funds to which investment advisory services are provided by CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (“CCMP“). The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price per Common Share have not yet been determined.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The preliminary prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of a distribution of securities to the public. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities commission or similar authority in such jurisdiction. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Common Shares and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world’s health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson Vitamins is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The company also markets products by Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions (LVHS), the #1 women’s natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.