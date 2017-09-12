JD.com Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, NC–(Marketwired – September 12, 2017) – Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that e-commerce giant JD.com, China’s largest retailer, has joined as a community member. As a global leader in online retail, JD.com is demonstrating its commitment to open source software as an enabler of its platforms and systems.

“The retail space is undergoing a significant sea change — perhaps the largest in its history — as consumers worldwide continue to accelerate their purchasing via online retailers. To meet this growing demand, sophisticated e-commerce platforms today are built on Linux and adjacent open source technologies,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We greatly appreciate JD.com’s leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression.”

“At JD.com, we have employed open source technologies such as Kubernetes and Open Stack, along with Linux, to improve the speed, functionality, and stability of our infrastructure while lowering operating costs,” said Rain Long, CHO & General Counsel of JD.com. “We are pleased to join Open Invention Network, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to open source software, which is critical to our business infrastructure. Our pledge of patent non-aggression, as part of the OIN community, is an important step forward for the company.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is both the largest e-commerce company in China, and the largest Chinese retailer, by revenue. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of June 30, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 335 warehouses covering 2,691 counties and districts across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For more information, visit corporate.jd.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,200 community members and owns more than 1,200 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.