JDRF and Sun Life Financial team up to raise funds for diabetes research

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 18, 2017) – The JDRF Revolution Ride to Defeat Diabetes, presented by Sun Life Financial, is a unique stationary biking event that brings together over 12,000 Canadians who are pedaling to raise $4.2 million to support critical type 1 diabetes (T1D) research projects.

“We’re challenging Canadians to go further to defeat diabetes, and help us raise funds that will accelerate the pace of research discoveries,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO, JDRF Canada. “There are more than 300,000 Canadians living with T1D and the incidence is steadily increasing. We need to step up our fundraising efforts now to put an end to this disease — and we need your help to make that happen.”

JDRF is very proud to be teaming up once again with Sun Life Financial as the presenting sponsor for this event as they help raise awareness and funds for finding a cure to T1D.

The Revolution Ride has something for everyone — including team building, exercise, fun music, high-energy excitement, and the knowledge that you are contributing to a great cause. In addition to the stationary biking team event (Ride10) that encourages friendly competition, a 60-minute individual event, also on stationary bikes (Ride60), is also available in select locations. Whether you’re looking for a fun, team-oriented stationary ride or want to participate when and where you want (vRide), this event offers lots of ways to get involved and help us meet our fundraising goal.

“Sun Life is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the JDRF Revolution Ride and team up with riders from coast-to-coast as they challenge diabetes and make a lasting contribution for Canadians who live with the disease,” said Paul Joliat, Assistant Vice-President, Philanthropy & Sponsorships, Sun Life Financial. “At Sun Life, we are committed to helping raise awareness and funds for the prevention, care and research of diabetes. Our partnership with the JDRF in support of the Ride is a natural fit as we tackle this global issue together.”

Join the Revolution Ride, raise funds for diabetes research, and help put an end to this life-altering disease. Visit jdrf.ca/revolution to learn more and become a JDRF Revolutionary.

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding T1D research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international T1D research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people’s lives — until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life Financial in the community

At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we’re proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against Diabetes™platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible™program. We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 40,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Read more about Sun Life Financial in the community.