JDRF Canada and Diabetes Canada light the province of BC blue on World Diabetes Day Nov. 14th to raise awareness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diabetes Canada and JDRF Canada are working together to light the province blue in celebration of World Diabetes Day on November 14th.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is celebrated across the world as a month to educate and raise awareness about the disease. On November 14, 2018, millions of people around the world will mark United Nations (UN) World Diabetes Day, honouring the birthday of Dr. Frederick G. Banting (the Canadian co-discoverer of insulin) as part of an international campaign to raise public awareness about this chronic disease.

World Diabetes Day was introduced in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization in response to the alarming rise of diabetes around the world. This day is celebrated worldwide in 160 countries and territories. Blue-lit public monuments and other lighting ceremonies on November 14th have long symbolized an international gesture of solidarity for diabetes awareness.

In Canada, Diabetes Canada and JDRF are key players leading National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day awareness campaigns – both online and through grassroots events across the country.

Diabetes Canada is focusing on the prevention of type 2 diabetes, through educating the province around the lifestyle and genetic factors that are involved with the onset of type 2 diabetes. They will be hosting risk assessment stands in community centers across Vancouver in partnership with Cities Changing Diabetes and the City of Vancouver. To come speak to member of staff or a health care professional about your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, please drop by! A full list of the scheduled assessment centers is listed at www.diabetes.ca/wdd . We are also hosting a healthy banquet series for the South Asian and Chinese communities, to demonstrate that celebration meals can still have healthy alternatives. Please contact infobc@diabetes.ca for further information.

Whilst JDRF continues to build awareness about type 1 diabetes with its annual T1D Looks Like Me campaign throughout the month of November and encourages Canadians to share their pictures of blue-lit monuments in their cities on social media with the hashtag #T1DLooksLikeMe. In B.C., blue-lit sites include BC Place, Bloedel Conservatory, Whistler Creekside, Sails at Canada Place, Olympic Cauldron (VCC), District Makers (VCC) and the Legislature Building.

For more information about JDRF’s National Diabetes Awareness Month fundraising campaign, please visit www.jdrf.ca/t1dlookslikeme. To find out more about World Diabetes Day visit www.worlddiabetesday.org to register your local awareness event and to see what people are doing around the world to celebrate.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of type 1 diabetes from people’s lives until we achieve a world without this disease. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of type 1 diabetes research. For more information, please visit www.jdrf.ca.

About Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada is the registered national charitable organization that supports those with all types of diabetes and is making the invisible epidemic of diabetes visible and urgent. Diabetes Canada partners with Canadians to End Diabetes through:

Resources for health-care professionals on best practices to care for people with diabetes;

Advocacy to governments, schools and workplaces;

Funding world-leading Canadian research to improve treatments and find a cure.

To donate and for more information, visit diabetes.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

Media contacts:

Soledad Vega

Manager, Marketing and Communications

JDRF Canada

647-459-7881

svega@jdrf.ca

Kathleen Powderley

Media Relations

Diabetes Canada

416-803-5597

Kathleen.powderley@diabetes.ca