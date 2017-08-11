Jefferson Lines Expands Bus Service Internationally to Winnipeg, Manitoba

MINNEAPOLIS, MN–(Marketwired – August 11, 2017) – Jefferson Lines is excited to announce expansion of their intercity bus service to Winnipeg, Manitoba starting August 16, 2017. This new international route will stop at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport providing bus travelers convenient connections to bus and air service across Canada. Key cities along the new route include Minneapolis, MN, Fargo, ND, Grand Forks, ND and Sioux Falls, SD will connect travelers to Winnipeg. Jefferson Lines is known for providing reliable and affordable transportation and for this new route every schedule will have some ticket prices starting as low as $10.00 USD.

“Jefferson’s long history of servicing communities with convenient and affordable transportation is the foundation of our company. Adding the historic town of Winnipeg to our extensive network of thousands of communities gives our customers even more options for their travel needs,” states Steve Woelfel, President of Jefferson Lines. “We are committed to growing our extensive network to meet the needs of our travelers.”

“There are no two countries more integrated — economically, culturally, historically — than Canada and the United States,” says Canada’s Minneapolis-based Consul General, Khawar Nasim. “Already, over 400,000 people cross the U.S.-Canada border each and every day, and I’m thrilled that there is now another way for Americans to reach Canada. This new route will enable the continued flourishing of people-to-people ties between our countries. Winnipeg is a great city, and 2017, Canada’s 150th birthday, is a wonderful time to visit!”

Jefferson buses come equipped with comfortable reclining seats, individual climate control, power outlets and free Wi-Fi in the United States. The company strives to ensure that their passengers have the best experience possible while traveling by motorcoach, and the addition of these international routes are indicative of their efforts.

About Jefferson Lines:

Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motorcoach operators in the country being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross-state transportation throughout America’s Heartland serving thousands of communities. Our area of service expands over 13 states from Wisconsin to Montana and Minnesota to Texas, serving over 4000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.