Jefferson Lines Expands Bus Service to Winnipeg, Manitoba

MINNEAPOLIS, MN–(Marketwired – August 11, 2017) – Jefferson Lines is excited to announce expansion of their intercity bus service to Winnipeg, Manitoba starting August 16, 2017. This new international route will leave from the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport providing service to thousands of cities across the United States. Key cities along the new route include Fargo and Grand Forks North Dakota, Minneapolis, MN and Sioux Falls, SD. Jefferson Lines is known for providing reliable and affordable transportation and for this new route every schedule will have some ticket prices starting as low as $10.00 USD.

“Jefferson is excited start serving the people of Winnipeg by providing convenient and affordable transportation to the United States. Adding the historic town of Winnipeg to our extensive network of cities will give Winnipeg residents more options for their travel needs,” states Steve Woelfel, President of Jefferson Lines.

Jefferson will be located in the Greyhound Terminal at the Winnipeg International Airport. Travelers can purchase tickets at the terminal or go online at www.jeffersonlines.com to book their tickets.

Jefferson buses come equipped with comfortable reclining seats, individual climate control, power outlets and free Wi-Fi in the United States. The company strives to ensure that their passengers have the best experience possible while traveling by motorcoach, and the addition of these international routes are indicative of their efforts.

About Jefferson Lines:

Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motorcoach operators in the country being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross-state transportation throughout America’s Heartland serving thousands of communities. Our area of service expands over 13 states from Wisconsin to Montana and Minnesota to Texas, serving over 4000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.