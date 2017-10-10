Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and Chief Financial Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Named Public Company CFO of the Year 2017 by NJBIZ

BEDMINSTER, NJ–(Marketwired – Oct 10, 2017) – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC), the holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank, is proud to announce that Jeffrey J. Carfora, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, has been named Public Company CFO of the Year 2017 by NJBIZ.

Over his eight-year tenure at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Jeff Carfora has come to be considered one of the Company’s key leaders. Recognized as a thoughtful individual and comfortable in every type of work situation, his knowledge in accounting is only surpassed by his skills as a great human being and solid leader. Jeff credits career advice he received from an audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he began his career out of college.

“That advice was to always treat people as you would want to be treated — with respect and consideration,” said Carfora.

As CFO, Jeff has orchestrated two successful secondary capital raises totaling $92 million in aggregate. This is in addition to a $50 million subordinated-debt issue in 2016, which received an investment grade. The capital raised has helped facilitate considerable growth in profitability and returns for shareholders.

Always looking to improve bottom line performance, Jeff does so in a thoughtful and deliberate way, consciously considering employee impact. He is a well-respected leader and is a consummate professional. A mentor to many at the Company, he is always willing to teach others and encourage them to express their thoughts and opinions in every discussion.

“We are truly honored to have a leader like Jeff Carfora on our team,” stated Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. “He shows his deep commitment each day by serving the needs of our organization.” He continued, “The CFO is often an unsung hero. We are thrilled that NJBIZ has taken the time to recognize Jeff on his outstanding accomplishments, and has highlighted the important role that a CFO plays in an organization’s success.”

Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from a large and highly competitive pool of individuals. Judging was based on a point system that rated the nominees in three areas: career achievements, impact of nominee’s contributions and leadership in outer areas of management.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a commercial bank holding company with total assets of $4.17 billion as of June 30, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.