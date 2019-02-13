Jericho Oil to Exhibit at NAPE Summit 2019 in Houston

CBJ Newsmakers

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to announce its participation in the NAPE Summit 2019 as an exhibitor February 13-15, 2019 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Interested parties are invited to visit the Jericho team at Booth 4957 to learn more about the Company and its ongoing development and acquisition activities focused in the prolific Anadarko Basin STACK Play of Oklahoma.

The NAPE Summit brings together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. In the upstream oil and gas business, it is the largest and most successful event of its kind in the world.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Oil, stated, “Our team is excited about the current and future activities surrounding the STACK Play and we look forward to discussing this with industry leading participants at this year’s NAPE Summit.”

About Jericho Oil Corporation

Jericho Oil ( www.jerichooil.com ) is focused on domestic, liquids-rich unconventional resource plays, located primarily in the Anadarko basin STACK Play of Oklahoma. Jericho’s primary business objective is driving long-term shareholder value through the growth of oil and gas production, cash flow and reserves. Jericho has assembled an interest in 55,000 net acres across Oklahoma, including an interest in ~16,000 net acres in the STACK Play. Jericho owns a 26.5% interest in STACK JV.

Jericho’s current operations are focused on the oil-prone Meramec and Osage formations in the STACK. The Jericho team applies advanced engineering analyses and enhanced geological techniques to under-developed resource areas.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operational headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jericho trades publicly on the TSX-Venture (JCO) and OTC (JROOF). Jericho owns its net acre position in Oklahoma through, and participates in the STACK JV through, one or more wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho’s expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho’s project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.