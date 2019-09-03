Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Jetlines Confirms SmartLynx Commitment and Provides Commercial and Operational Updates Jetlines Confirms SmartLynx Commitment and Provides Commercial and Operational Updates CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVelocity Expands Obichnik Gold Deposit, Southeast BulgariaMarathon Gold Reports Latest Drill Results from Marathon Deposit at Valentine Gold Project, NLMustGrow Obtains Exclusive Rights of Streptomyces Bio-Fungicide Product Used to Treat Powdery Mildew in Cannabis Production