JEWELUXE(R) Singapore | The First-Of-Its-Kind Curated Retail Concept Integrating Exhibition And E-Commerce To Debut Next Week With Design, Craft, Artistry And Innovation In Jewellery, Timepieces, Vintage And Sophisticated Living

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – JEWELUXE® Singapore, a curated showcase of exceptional design, craft, artistry and innovation from all corners of the globe, will debut in Singapore next week at the custom built TENT@Ngee Ann City in the world-famous shopping boulevard — Orchard Road.

Open to the public from 6th October to 15th October 2017, visitors to the exhibition will be inspired by a showcase of sophisticated living, including jewellery, timepieces, vintage, eyewear, fashion, art and living style.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board’s Kickstart Fund, this first-of-its-kind jewellery and sophisticated living showcase presents a new concept of integrated retail exhibition and curated e-commerce marketplace.

“For over a decade, I have built a successful platform through Singapore JewelFest for passionate jewellery designers and brands from around the world to showcase their exquisite creations and gem stones. To satiate the evolving tastes of shoppers for a more discerning retail mix of affordable luxury, I am excited to introduce the brand new JeweLuxe® Singapore — the world’s first multi-segment retail exhibition with an e-commerce marketplace,” said Ms. Angela Loh, Founder and C.E.O. of JeweLuxe®.

JeweLuxe® aims to become a collective voice for independent designers, watchmakers and brands to showcase and promote their excellence and passion for creation. The exhibition in Singapore hopes to achieve more than SGD 9 million in sales in its inaugural year.

Edition 1 of the exhibition (6th to 10th October) casts a spotlight on the rare and the iconic. Hollywood’s top jewellery designers who are Icons of America curated by Paolo Costagli are Kimberly McDonald, Sylva & Cie, Amedeo and Moritz Glik who will be making their Asia premiere at the inaugural JeweLuxe®.

Edition 2 (11th to 15th October) will be a curatorial showcase of extraordinary European and Asian excellence. A key highlight of this Edition’s showcase are the independent watchmakers, Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI1) members who create art by following the processes of traditional watchmaking. These include the likes of Vianney Halter (Switzerland), Konstantin Chaykin (Russia), Aaron Bescei (Hungary) and Ludovic Ballouard (Switzerland).