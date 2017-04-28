Job Opportunities Poised for Growth in the Emerging Canadian Methane Services Industry, According to New Market Survey

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – An analysis by the Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance (MELA), an industry association of Canadian methane management technology and service providers, projects job growth for local companies providing methane management solutions to the oil and gas industry. Many businesses in this sector plan to increase their total number of workers to meet an uptick in demand from oil and gas producers when the Canadian federal and Alberta methane rules are released.

Regulations aimed at reducing methane, the main ingredient in natural gas and a greenhouse gas, are part of the Pan-Canadian Climate Framework and Alberta’s Climate Plan.

Almost 180 companies in Canada provide methane management products and services, according to the analysis. Of those companies that responded to the survey, 80 percent expect job growth in the next 12-18 months due to methane regulations and 40 percent anticipate their headcount to grow by more than 100 percent.

“Helping oil and gas companies improve operational efficiencies by controlling methane emissions is what our member companies do. This industry is clearly readying itself to expand capacity and headcount to provide its customers viable and affordable solutions to meet new federal and provincial regulatory requirements,” said Jackson Hegland, Executive Director of MELA.

To meet new government regulations, producers will have to deploy methane management technologies across the value chain and enlist the services of local businesses to support methane reduction management activities.

“With more than 70,000 well sites in Alberta alone, oil and gas producers will be looking for solutions to eliminate methane leaks and return this gas to the pipeline and this presents a tremendous opportunity for Calscan to grow,” said Henri Tessier, Operations Manager, Calscan Solutions. “We expect to triple our staff and expand our facilities to meet the needs of our customers striving for zero methane emissions.”

Hegland added, “Our analysis shows there is a real opportunity for business growth and job creation in the emerging methane management sector, contributing to Canada’s leadership in the race to reduce methane emissions.”

The study contains a review of companies with offices located in Canada and the associated number of jobs within each of those organizations related specifically to methane emissions reduction activities.

