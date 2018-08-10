Jobless Rate Declines in July

CBJ — The national jobless rate declined in July thanks in large part to a run of new part-time jobs, which was enough to offset a drop in full-time work last month.The result was a net gain of 54,100 jobs, although it could be argued that the loss of the full-time positions may not offset the hours given to those who found part-time positions. The country gained 82,000 part-time positions last month — but it lost 28,000 full-time jobs.

The July jobless rate was 5.8%, down from 6% in June according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The public sector made the biggest contribution to the July increase with 49,600 new jobs, while the private sector added 5,200 positions.

The services sector saw the biggest gains last month with a combined net increase of 90,500 jobs, which was led by 36,500 new positions in education and 30,700 in health care and social assistance.

Overall, the goods-producing sector lost 36,500 jobs in July, with a notable loss of 18,400 positions in manufacturing and a drop of 12,300 in construction.

Below is a list of some of Canada’s larger urban areas — from east to west — and their July unemployment rates. Numbers in brackets are June’s figures.

St. John’s, N.L. per cent 9.0 (8.6)

Halifax 6.5 (6.0)

Moncton, N.B. 6.4 (6.4)

Saint John, N.B. 5.4 (6.2)

Saguenay, Que. 6.8 (6.6)

Quebec 3.9 (3.8)

Sherbrooke, Que. 4.4 (4.7)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 4.8 (5.2)

Montreal 6.1 (6.0)

Gatineau, Que. 4.9 (4.9)

Ottawa 4.3 (4.3)

Kingston, Ont. 5.9 (5.6)

Peterborough, Ont. 3.3 (2.7)

Oshawa, Ont. 4.4 (4.2)

Toronto 6.1 (6.3)

Hamilton, Ont. 4.7 (4.6)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.0 (6.3)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.7 (6.0)

Brantford, Ont. 5.3 (5.9)

Guelph, Ont. 4.3 (4.5)

London, Ont. 5.4 (5.5)

Windsor, Ont. 6.0 (5.8)

Barrie, Ont. 7.0 (6.9)

Sudbury, Ont. 6.6 (6.8)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.0 (5.1)

Winnipeg 6.7 (6.8)

Regina 6.5 (6.5)

Saskatoon 7.1 (7.0)

Calgary 7.9 (7.7)

Edmonton 6.5 (6.6)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.7 (5.6)

Abbotsford, B.C. 4.8 (4.8)

Vancouver 4.4 (4.3)

Victoria 4.2 (4.2)

