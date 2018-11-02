Jobless Rate Down; Fewer Seek Work

CBJ — the national unemployment rate moved down to 5.8% but much of that is due to the fact less people were actively searching for work.

According to Statistics Canada the latest numbers reveal an additional 11,200 jobs in October, including a gain of 33,900 full-time positions.

A dip in the labour force participation rate helped nudge the jobless rate down from its 5.9% reading in September to match the reading’s 40-year low for the seventh time in last 12 months.

Compared with 12 months earlier, national employment was up 1.1 per cent following the addition of 205,900 positions, including 173,000 full-time jobs.

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 12.7 per cent (13.6)

Prince Edward Island 7.2 (8.7)

Nova Scotia 7.7 (7.8)

New Brunswick 7.2 (7.9)

Quebec 5.2 (5.3)

Ontario 5.6 (5.9)

Manitoba 6.1 (5.8)

Saskatchewan 6.2 (6.4)

Alberta 7.3 (7.0)

British Columbia 4.1 (4.2)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John’s, N.L. 9.0 per cent (9.6)

Halifax 6.6 (6.7)

Moncton, N.B. 5.8 (6.2)

Saint John, N.B. 6.0 (5.5)

Saguenay, Que. 5.7 (6.3)

Quebec 3.9 (3.8)

Sherbrooke, Que. 4.8 (4.3)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 4.9 (4.6)

Montreal 5.9 (6.1)

Gatineau, Que. 4.4 (4.5)

Ottawa 4.7 (4.5)

Kingston, Ont. 5.4 (5.5)

Peterborough, Ont. 6.2 (5.6)

Oshawa, Ont. 5.8 (5.6)

Toronto 6.3 (6.1)

Hamilton, Ont. 5.0 (5.2)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.3 (7.5)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.2 (5.1)

Brantford, Ont. 6.2 (5.8)

Guelph, Ont. 3.3 (3.6)

London, Ont. 4.9 (5.2)

Windsor, Ont. 6.9 (7.3)

Barrie, Ont. 5.2 (5.8)

Sudbury, Ont. 6.0 (6.4)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.3 (5.3)

Winnipeg 6.1 (6.2)

Regina 6.8 (6.4)

Saskatoon 6.9 (7.4)

Calgary 8.2 (8.2)

Edmonton 6.3 (6.3)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.0 (5.7)

Abbotsford, B.C. 4.7 (4.8)

Vancouver 4.3 (4.5)

Victoria 3.9 (3.9)

